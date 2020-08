A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking about 8:20 p.m. when someone came up behind him in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.