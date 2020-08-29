Man critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in West Garfield Park.

The 19-year-old was shot about 4:45 p.m. while riding in a southbound vehicle in the 400 block of South Kostner Street, according to Chicago police. Police say someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside him and opened fire.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.