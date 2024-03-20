Man critically wounded in West Side shooting: police

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back of the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue at about 11:35 p.m. when an unknown offender began to chase him. Officers found the victim behind a home in the area.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the back of the head and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four Detectives are investigating.