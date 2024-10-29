Man critically wounded by stray gunfire in Morgan Park drive-by shooting

A man was critically wounded after being struck by gunfire inside a Morgan Park home Monday night.

Police said the shooting occurred around 11:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 109th Place. A 23-year-old man was walking into a residence when someone in a car pulled up and started shooting.

The 23-year-old was not injured, but the bullets hit the second floor of the residence, striking a 49-year-old man in the stomach. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were reported as of Tuesday morning. Area Two detectives were investigating.