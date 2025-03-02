Man critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting, police say

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

West Side Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at 2:23 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Walton Street.

According to Chicago police, a 48-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots.

The man was shot in the chest and right arm, authorities said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.