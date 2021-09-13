Man critically wounded while riding in vehicle in Back of the Yards

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The incident occurred about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West 51st Street, according to Chicago police.

A man and woman were traveling eastbound in a vehicle on 51st Street when they noticed a white Ford Explorer driving erratically, police said.

When they attempted to slow down to let the vehicle pass, they heard gunshots but did not see where they came from, police said.

The man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was shot twice in the head. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.