Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.

The woman suffered several cuts to her abdomen and leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

She was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

The suspect took her purse before fleeing the scene, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.