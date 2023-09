A man is dead after being shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:56 p.m., a 29-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 9500 block of South Wentworth.

The victim sustained multiple gunshots throughout the body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.