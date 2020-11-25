Man dead after being struck by vehicle in suburban Plainfield: police

A man was killed Tuesday after he was struck by a car in suburban Plainfield.

Officers responded to the scene of a serious crash about 9 p.m. and found a pedestrian who had been struck by a car, Plainfield police said.

Sean J. Hall was hit by a northbound Chrysler Sebring about 9 p.m. on Route 59, just north of Route 126, Plainfield police said in a statement.

He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he died, police said.

Plainfield police are investigating the crash.