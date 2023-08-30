Man dead after crash involving semi-truck in Elk Grove Village

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-trailer in Elk Grove Village Wednesday morning.

At about 11:13 a.m., Elk Grove Village police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of Busse Road and Greenleaf Avenue for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

According to police, the crash involved a pedestrian and a white 2022 Freightliner truck tractor-semi-trailer.

The pedestrian, identified as a 61-year-old man from Aurora, was struck and transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old Freightliner driver declined treatment.

No citations or arrests were made at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound Busse Road from Greenleaf Avenue was closed until about 12 p.m. Wednesday.