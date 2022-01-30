Man dead after crashing into semi in Archer Heights

article

A man has died after slamming into the back of a semi while driving in Archer Heights Sunday.

According to police, the driver was traveling northbound in the 4000 block of S. Pulaski just before 3 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, the driver, in his 30s, was found unresponsive.

The man died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway by the Major Accident Investigation Unit.

Police said there is no further information at this time.