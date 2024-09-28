Man, 64, dead after vehicle found submerged in south suburban retention pond: officials

The Brief The body of a 64-year-old man was recovered from a retention pond Saturday morning after his vehicle was found submerged. Rescue efforts included divers and water rescue equipment, but the man was pronounced dead at a nearby medical facility. The victim was identified as Al Copeland, of Richton Park.



A 64-year-old man has died after his vehicle was found fully submerged in a retention pond in the south suburbs.

The Richton Park Fire Department was called to a vehicle in the water Saturday morning in the 22800 block of Richton Square Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle completely submerged. Firefighters used water rescue equipment and certified divers to locate the man, officials said.

The man's body was recovered from the water and taken to an area medical facility in grave condition, the fire department said. A short time later, he was pronounced deceased.

Two firefighters and a police officer were also sent to local medical facilities as a precaution, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man as Al Copeland, of Richton Park.

Fire officials are reminding community members that roads may become "increasingly slick with rain and snow" as the seasons change and urge extra caution while traveling.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.