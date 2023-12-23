Man dead, another man injured after shooting at Cicero gas station, police say

A shooting at a Cicero gas station left one man dead and another man injured. A search is still underway for the shooter.

Cicero police were called just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a Shell gas station parking lot in the 5500 block of West Roosevelt for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man had been shot.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Police say the 23-year-old died from his injuries and the 28-year-old has critical injuries but is stable.

Authorities are still working to track down the shooter. They believe the incident was isolated and the investigation continues.