Man dead after falling into Bensenville retention pond: police

A man is dead after falling into a retention pond in Bensenville Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Benensville police and fire department responded to Redmond Reservoir after a witness reported seeing a man slip into the retention pond located at 545 John St.

Police say the pond is not designed for swimming.

A dive team responded to the scene and brought the man's body to the surface, police said. He was transported unresponsive to an area hospital around 4 p.m.

"Our thoughts are with the individual's family and loved ones," Bensenville Police Chief Dan Schulze said in a statement.

No further information is being released until the man's family is notified, police said.