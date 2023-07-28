Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 8:12 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 7:31 PM CDT until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:03 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Kane County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:36 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Man dead after falling into Bensenville retention pond: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
DuPage County
FOX 32 Chicago

DUPAGE COUNTY - A man is dead after falling into a retention pond in Bensenville Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Benensville police and fire department responded to Redmond Reservoir after a witness reported seeing a man slip into the retention pond located at 545 John St.

Police say the pond is not designed for swimming.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A dive team responded to the scene and brought the man's body to the surface, police said. He was transported unresponsive to an area hospital around 4 p.m.

"Our thoughts are with the individual's family and loved ones," Bensenville Police Chief Dan Schulze said in a statement.

No further information is being released until the man's family is notified, police said.