Man dies after being found stabbed on Chicago sidewalk

A man died after being stabbed several times on a sidewalk Friday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was found unresponsive suffering from multiple stab wounds on the sidewalk around 6 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP