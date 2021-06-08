Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head

A 24-year-old man died after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday morning in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., he was in the 2200 block of North Marmora Avenue, when a gun he was holding discharged, and he was struck in the head, Chicago police said.

The man was brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Five detectives are investigating.