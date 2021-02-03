Man dies after beating in Des Plaines parking lot

A 34-year-old man died two days after he was injured during a fight in a parking lot in suburban Des Plaines.

Thomas Adamowski, of Rolling Meadows, died Jan. 26 of blunt trauma to his head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Adamowski was injured about 3:25 a.m. Jan. 24 during a fight in the parking lot of Rand Road House, at 864 Rand Road, authorities said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The dispute, between two groups, allegedly involved four to six people, Des Plaines police said in a statement.

Police said they began an investigation after learning Adamowski was being treated at Lutheran General Hospital.

No one is in custody and no charges have been filed.

