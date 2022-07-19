Man dies after being dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

A man died after he was dropped off at a South Side hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound.

The 28-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg was dropped off around 9:53 p.m. at Trinity Hospital in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, police said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The nature and location of the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.