Man dies after being ejected in I-57 rollover crash at 103rd

A 21-year-old Chicago man died after being ejected in a rollover crash Tuesday morning near 103rd Street on the South Side.

The man’s Ford Edge rear-ended another driver about 1:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 103rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Ford Edge was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The other driver, an 81-year-old man also from Chicago, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Southbound lanes of I-57 were reopened about 5:10 a.m., state police said.