Man dies after being found lying in Englewood street with head trauma

A man has died after suffering head trauma in Englewood early Friday.

At about 12:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in the 6600 block of South Green.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying in the street with head trauma. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances of this incident are unknown. Area One detectives are investigating.