Man dies after being found on corner of Chicago street suffering from gunshot wound

A 40-year-old man died after being found on the corner of a West Side Chicago street suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, around 5 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Four Detectives is investigating.