Man dies after being found shot in Albany Park

A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound to the face Tuesday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound around 5:24 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses said the victim was involved in a shootout with someone in a dark sedan, according to police

No other injuries were reported, but three parked cars were damaged during the shooting, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.