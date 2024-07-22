Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on North Side

A man died after he was pulled from the water near Leone Beach Sunday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

A witness told police that a 23-year-old man went missing in the water just before midnight in the 1200 block of West Touhy Avenue.

Officials conducted a search and recovered a man from Lake Michigan. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Area Three detectives are investigating.