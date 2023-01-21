Man dies after being pulled from partially submerged car in a lake in a Cook County Forest Preserve

article

A man has died after being pulled from a car partially submerged in a lake in a Cook County Forest Preserve.

The call about the car came in Maple Lake around 1:36 p.m. on Saturday.

Divers from the North Palos Fire Department pulled David J. Phelan, 63, out of the car and attempted to resuscitate him.

He was taken to Palos Hospital and pronounced dead.