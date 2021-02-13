Man dies after being shot in the face in Gresham

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday in Gresham on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 8:10 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Loomis Boulevard and found the 43-year-old on the ground with a gunshot wound to his face, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.