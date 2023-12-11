Man dies after being shot multiple times in Back of the Yards: police

A 24-year-old man died after being shot while standing near a sidewalk on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of S. Hoyne.

Police said the man was shot multiple times and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, officials said.

No arrests have yet been made. The investigation is ongoing.