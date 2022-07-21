Man dies after being shot multiple times in the head on Chicago's South Side

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Chatham Thursday morning,

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of South Langley.

At about 11:39 a.m., a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were approached by an unknown offender, who produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The 36-year-old man was struck in the foot, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 40-year-old man was struck multiple times in the head, and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody.