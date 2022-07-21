Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being shot multiple times in the head on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chatham
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, in Chatham Thursday morning,

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of South Langley.

At about 11:39 a.m., a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were approached by an unknown offender, who produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The 36-year-old man was struck in the foot, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 40-year-old man was struck multiple times in the head, and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody.  