Man dies after being shot multiple times on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was shot to death on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday evening.

At about 5:59 p.m., a 32-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Diversey when he was approached by an unknown offender, police said.

The offender produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim multiple times in the body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.