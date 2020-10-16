Man dies after climbing onto, falling off car being towed in New City

A man died Wednesday from injuries suffered during a strange towing incident earlier that day.

Darryl Sanford, 50, was in the 5000 block of South Halsted Street in the New City neighborhood on the South Side. He saw an unknown tow truck attempting to take possession of a Kia car, Chicago police said.

Sanford climbed on top of the car, but the truck began to tow it away despite his presence, police said. The motion caused him to fall onto the street.

He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where officers spoke to him around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday about the incident, police said.

Hours later, Sanford died from multiple injuries suffered during the incident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled accidental.

Police have not identified the owner of the Kia. The incident is being investigated.