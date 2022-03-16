Man dies after he was shot in the head on Chicago's South Side

A 33-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, the man was driving in the 200 block of east 78th Street, just after 10:20 p.m., when someone in a white sedan fired shots.

The man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.