Man dies after jumping into Lake Michigan in the Gold Coast

A man died Thursday after he jumped into Lake Michigan in the Gold Coast and had to be rescued.

The 20-year-old jumped in the water about 1:40 a.m. while he walked with two friends in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Chicago Police Marine Unit officers pulled the man from the water, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but died hours later.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Peter Lekas, of Albany Park.