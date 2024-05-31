Man dies after offender fires multiple shots through door of Chicago home

A man was shot and killed by someone he knew in Park Manor Thursday night.

At about 9:51 p.m., a man went to a residence in the 200 block of East 69th Place, knocked on the door of a known victim and fired multiple shots through the door before fleeing the scene.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the chest and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.