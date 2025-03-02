Man dies after Pilsen shooting, 2 suspects still sought: police

A man who was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side has died from his injuries, officials said.

Southwest Side Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of 18th Street, in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was on the sidewalk when two male suspects approached him on foot.

The suspects fired multiple shots, striking the man in the head and left knee before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, the Chicago City Council issued a statement saying the man later died at the hospital.

What's next:

Police have not released further details on the suspects or the victim’s identity.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.