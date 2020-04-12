Man dies after running on to I-294 in Oak Lawn

A 29-year-old man died Saturday after he ran onto Interstate 294 and got hit by an SUV in the southwest suburbs.

Omar Juma, of Chicago, ran onto northbound I-294 about 8:15 p.m. near mile marker 18 in the Oak Lawn area, according to Illinois State Police. He was struck and killed by a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

The Chevrolet’s driver, a 26-year-old California man, was not charged with a crime, state police said.

State police said they do not know why Juma ran onto the expressway.