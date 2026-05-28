Man dies after setting fire that spread to 3 buildings in Gage Park: police

The Brief A 56-year-old man died after allegedly starting a fire Thursday evening in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The fire was reported around 6:41 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Campbell Avenue and spread to two neighboring buildings. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, no other injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.



A man is dead after allegedly setting a fire that spread to three buildings Thursday evening in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The backstory:

The fire was reported about 6:41 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 56-year-old man started the fire, causing flames to spread to the residence and two neighboring buildings.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

What's next:

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.