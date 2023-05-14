Man dies after walking into Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

A man died after walking into a Chicago hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Police say a 25-year-old man walked into a hospital around 10:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the back right side of the flank and was in critical condition.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is not clear where the shooting happened. Area four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody at this time.