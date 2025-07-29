Man dies in apartment fire on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A fire broke out early Tuesday at a multi-unit apartment building on Chicago’s West Side, forcing 23 residents to evacuate safely. A man around 50 years old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died; the cause of the fire is under investigation.



A man died early Tuesday after a fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment building on Chicago’s West Side, officials said.

What we know:

Chicago police and fire crews responded around 1 a.m. to the blaze in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue. Thirteen adults and 10 juveniles were able to safely exit the building without injury, authorities said.

An unidentified man, believed to be about 50 years old, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.