Man dies in fiery crash on Chicago's West Side

A man died in a car crash early Wednesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

A Chevy Traverse was driving northbound at a high rate of speed around 2:32 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Cicero Avenue when it rear-ended an Acura MDX, causing the vehicle to go up in flames, police said.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical examiner's office.

The other driver was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said. He will be issued traffic citations, police said.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.