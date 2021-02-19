Man dies in I-94 crash in Lake County

A man was killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 94 in the north suburbs.

The 46-year-old was driving a 2019 black Honda CRV on I-94 when he stopped about 8 p.m. near Wimbledon Court and didn’t turn his lights on, Illinois State Police said.

A semi-trailer traveling in the same direction crashed into the back of the Honda, state police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the semi, a 67-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Four lanes on I-94 were closed for an investigation but reopened around midnight, state police said.