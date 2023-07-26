Man dies after natural gas explosion causes fire in Oak Park apartment building

A natural gas explosion at an Oak Park apartment building Wednesday caused a fire, knocking down portions of a wall and killing one person, officials said.

Fire officials responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire with collapsed sections of a wall at a residential building in the 200 block of South Maple Avenue, Oak Park spokesperson Dan Yopchick said.

A man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, officials said. He later died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as 64-year-old David Rechs.

About 12 other residents of the building were displaced, as all six apartment units were considered uninhabitable after the fire was extinguished, Yopchick said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire began from a natural gas explosion inside the building, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.