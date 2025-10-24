Man dies nearly 2 weeks after Grayslake motorcycle crash

The Brief A 19-year-old Lake Villa man died from injuries suffered in an Oct. 9 motorcycle crash in Grayslake. Police said Nathan Levandowski lost control of his Kawasaki 650 on Drury Lane and went off the road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died Oct. 22 from blunt force injuries.



A 19-year-old Lake Villa man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash earlier this month in Grayslake.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

Nathan Levandowski was found around 7:05 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 2100 block of North Drury Lane after a family member discovered him off the roadway, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Levandowski had been reported missing the day before.

Preliminary investigation showed Levandowski was riding a Kawasaki 650 sport bike northeast on Drury Lane when he failed to navigate a curve, struck a curb and went off the road. Both the motorcycle and rider came to rest about 40 feet east of the roadway.

Levandowski was wearing the proper safety gear, police said, and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries and died there on Oct. 22.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Levandowski died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.