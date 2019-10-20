Man dies two days after being hit by car in Whiting

A 66-year-old man died Saturday, two days after being hit by a vehicle in Whiting, Indiana.

The man was struck by the vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 1800 block of Calumet Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died about 5 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy Sunday ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. The man died of blunt force injuries from being hit by the vehicle.

The Whiting Police Department did not immediately return a request for details.