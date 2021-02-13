Man dies two days after being shot in Chicago

A man who was wounded in a shooting Monday died from his injuries days later.

Tysean Thomas, 20, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On Monday, he was driving about 2:50 p.m. in the 9000 block of South May Street when someone unleashed gunfire, striking him in the head and chest, Chicago police said.

An autopsy found Thomas died from his injuries and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Longwood Manor.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.