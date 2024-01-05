Man, 53, dies after being found unresponsive on Austin street

A death investigation has been launched after a man died after being found lying on a West Side street on Friday morning.

Police officers found the 53-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. lying unresponsive in the 4900 block of West Van Buren Street, according to CPD.

The victim had suffered trauma to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area Four detectives are investigating.