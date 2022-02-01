Man discovers pit bull with gunshot wound in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a dog was found shot Monday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Police responded to a call of shots fired about 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North Albany, according to a preliminary report.
A man told responding officers he discovered a brown pit bull with a gunshot wound, police said.
Animal control transported the dog to a local med-vet clinic to receive medical attention, according to police.
Area Detectives are investigating.
No other information was immediately available.