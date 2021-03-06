Man drives SUV into building after medical emergency in Schorsch Village

article

A 79-year-old man drove an SUV into a building Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency behind the wheel in Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side.

The man had a medical emergency about 2:05 p.m. while driving in the 3200 block of North Nottingham Avenue, Chicago police said.

He drove into two parked vehicles on the east side of the street, then crashed into a building at the intersection with Belmont Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center to be treated for a spinal injury, police said.

No citations were issued for the incident.