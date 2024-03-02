Man dropped off at hospital after being shot in Wicker Park

A man was dropped off at a Chicago hospital after being shot early Saturday.

At about 1:10 a.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee in Wicker Park, police said.

He was then dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and was listed in good condition.

Police say the victim was uncooperative with officers and refused to answer questions about the incident.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.