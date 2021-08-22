Man drowns in Lake Michigan after jumping from pier

A man jumped off a pier into Lake Michigan and drowned on Sunday.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said the man jumped from a pier at Pratt Avenue Beach, which is also known as Tobey Prinz Beach. The beach is in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said that they were called to the rescue of a person in the water at 7:30 a.m., and looked for 90 minutes but did not find anyone.

They were called back an hour later to recover the body of a man in his 30s.

Also on Sunday morning, Evanston Firefighters rescued two Northwestern University students who had chased an errant football into Lake Michigan and could not get back out.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP