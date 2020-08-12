Man electrocuted by downed power line in South Holland

A 59-year-old man was electrocuted after walking near downed power lines Tuesday in south suburban South Holland.

About 12:19 p.m., authorities were called to the 15000 block of Merrill Avenue and learned the man was walking along the curb when he stepped on a live wire, the Cook County Sheriff’s office said.

He was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Francisco M. Rice, of South Holland, and his death was ruled an accident.

Storms Monday afternoon toppled trees and power lines and left thousands without power across Chicago and its suburbs.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.