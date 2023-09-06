Man exposed his genitals to two children walking home from school in Glen Ellyn: police

A man exposed his genitals to two children who were walking home from school in suburban Glen Ellyn Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., the Glen Ellyn Police Department received information about a man who exposed his genitals to two children who were walking home from school.

The man allegedly told the children they dropped something prior to exposing himself.

Police gave the following description of the suspect:

White/male

30 to 50 years old

Average build

Full, dark, drown beard with slight graying

Gray t-shirt with white text

Blue athletic shorts

Black baseball hat

Police are advising residents in the area to check their security cameras for an individual matching that description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Extra patrols will be in place before and after school throughout the area.